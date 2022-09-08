Infrastructure spending can curb supply-side inflation: RBI official

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official said on Thursday that a focus on spending on infrastructure would help the country contain long-term, supply-side inflation.
Sitikantha Pattanaik, an executive director at the RBI, was speaking at an event in New Delhi.
Ashima Goyal, a member of India's Monetary Policy Committee, told the event that uneven rainfall in some regions could impact crop output and may not augur well for inflation.
