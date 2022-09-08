Infrastructure spending can curb supply-side inflation: RBI official

Infra spending can curb supply-side inflation: RBI

Sitikantha Pattanaik, an executive director at the RBI, was speaking at an event in New Delhi

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 15:30 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official said on Thursday that a focus on spending on infrastructure would help the country contain long-term, supply-side inflation.

Ashima Goyal, a member of India's Monetary Policy Committee, told the event that uneven rainfall in some regions could impact crop output and may not augur well for inflation.

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Business News
infrastructue
Indian economy

