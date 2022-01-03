'Lockdown to badly affect MSMEs, turnaround in economy'

Lockdown will badly affect MSMEs and turnaround in Indian economy: KASSIA

This comes a day after revenue minister R Ashoka said the state government will soon come up with "tougher" measures

Reshab Shaw
Reshab Shaw, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 18:58 ist
The industry body suggested the government focus on strict enforcing Covid protocols by citizens rather than resorting to partial or full lockdown. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) has cautioned that the rising number of daily Covid-19 cases should not lead to any knee-jerk reaction in the form of a lockdown or other harsh measures from the state government.

This comes a day after revenue minister R Ashoka said the state government will soon come up with "tougher" measures including lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.

“Another lockdown may force many micro and small enterprises to down shutters and add to the unemployment problem,” KASSIA pointed out in a statement and added that all expectations of the economy being on a rebound will evaporate in no time.

Also read: Economic indicators show robust rebound

It said the industry bodies stance is a reflection of the fear that the micro and small scale players have who are yet to recover fully from the devastating effects of the previous lockdowns, during the successive waves of the pandemic.

The industry body suggested the government focus on strict enforcing Covid protocols by citizens rather than resorting to partial or full lockdown.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MSMEs
Indian economy
GDP
India News
India
business
Business News
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
KASSIA

What's Brewing

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 