Lockdown will badly affect MSMEs and turnaround in Indian economy: KASSIA

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) has cautioned that the rising number of daily Covid-19 cases should not lead to any knee-jerk reaction in the form of a lockdown or other harsh measures from the state government.

This comes a day after revenue minister R Ashoka said the state government will soon come up with "tougher" measures including lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections.

“Another lockdown may force many micro and small enterprises to down shutters and add to the unemployment problem,” KASSIA pointed out in a statement and added that all expectations of the economy being on a rebound will evaporate in no time.

It said the industry bodies stance is a reflection of the fear that the micro and small scale players have who are yet to recover fully from the devastating effects of the previous lockdowns, during the successive waves of the pandemic.

The industry body suggested the government focus on strict enforcing Covid protocols by citizens rather than resorting to partial or full lockdown.

