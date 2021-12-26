'Omicron, global trends to guide markets this week'

Omicron, global trends to guide markets this week: Analysts

Investment trend of foreign investors, movement of the rupee and Brent crude would also be crucial for markets direction

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 11:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Stock markets are expected to see volatility this week due to potential risk from Omicron variant and monthly derivatives expiry, say analysts. "Markets will continue to see volatility and whipsaw-like movements as they respond to Omicron-related development and the monthly expiry," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, "Markets are closely eyeing the Covid situation and any positive news could only help the index to make any sustainable up move else volatility will continue."

Also Read | Equities decline 9% from record high in mid-October on FII selling

Investment trend of foreign investors, movement of the rupee and Brent crude would also be crucial for markets direction.

"While the relief rally might continue for some more time, volatility cannot be ruled out on account of potential risk from Omicron variant and fragile global cues," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The BSE benchmark gained 112.57 points or 0.10 per cent in the last week.

"The Indian market has been undergoing a phase of consolidation for the past two months, which we believe is reaching its last phase in terms of price correction.

Going forward, the market will continue to remain highly sensitive to developments surrounding the Omicron variant while closely monitoring macroeconomic data like the US jobless claims to be released this week," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
BSE
NSE
Stock Markets
Sensex
Nifty
Business News
Omicron

What's Brewing

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

 