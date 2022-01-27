Sensex falls 950 pts in early trade, Nifty above 17K

Sensex falls over 950 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 09:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark equity index Sensex fell 988.25 points to 56,869.90 in the opening session on Thursday.

Meanwhile Nifty tumbled 262.70 points to 17,015.25.

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Indian markets
Business News

