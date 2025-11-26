<p>A 57-year-old resident of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru"> Mangaluru </a>fell victim to an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=online%20fraud">online fraud </a>after being lured by individuals posing as a London-based woman and her associates, and lost Rs 13.38 lakh.</p><p>The complainant said she received a message while watching reels on Facebook in February.</p><p>A woman, identifying herself as Lillian Mary George, from London introduced herself, began chatting, and said she would come to India and with the by November.</p>.Land fraud: Bengaluru man arrested for duping doctor of Rs 2.7 cr .<p>On November 15, a woman named Sonali Gupta called the complainant and said Lillian had reached Mumbai International Airport. The caller claimed Lillian was carrying traveller’s cheques worth 25,000 pounds and 1 kg of gold, worth about Rs 30 lakh in Indian currency.</p><p>Lillian informed the complainant that money would be handed over shortly.</p><p>Citing various reasons for making payments, such as pounds exchange registration, discount charges, customs declaration issues, money-laundering charges, and several other excuses, they provided different bank account numbers and instructed the complainant to transfer money. </p><p>Trusting them, the complainant allegedly transferred a total of Rs 13.38 lakh in a phased manner. When she failed to get the money as promised, she called them, who in turn informed her that they would refund within two days and failed to do so. A case has been registered at Mangaluru East Police Station.</p>