<p>Mangaluru: A high level meeting was held at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>International Airport in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled arrival on November 28 before proceeding to Udupi. </p><p>Senior SPG officials presided over the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, airport authorities, CISF personnel, police officials, and senior district administration officers.</p><p>As per the schedule, PM Modi will depart from New Delhi at 8:15 am on November 28 and arrive at Mangaluru Airport at 11:05 am. From there, he will leave for Udupi by an Indian Air Force helicopter. After the programme in Udupi, PM will return to Mangaluru Airport at 2:10 pm and then proceed to Goa.</p><p>SPG officials asked the authorities to ensure security arrangements at the airport ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. Ambulances, fire tenders, and other essential facilities are kept ready. As a precautionary measure, the national highway stretch from Mangaluru Airport to Udupi must be kept clear and in good condition.</p>