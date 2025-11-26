Menu
High level meeting at Mangaluru International Airport ahead of PM Modi's visit

As per the schedule, PM Modi will depart from New Delhi at 8:15 am on November 28 and arrive at Mangaluru Airport at 11:05 am. From there, he will leave for Udupi by an Indian Air Force helicopter.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 04:29 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 04:29 IST
