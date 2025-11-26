<p>Belagavi: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Wednesday refused to comment on the ongoing buzz in the State on the Chief Minister's post and Cabinet expansion. He said a lot has been spoken in this regard and he would not want to comment on it.</p><p>While interacting with reporters at the airport here, he said he does not want to comment on the statement of former Minister K N Rajanna that if the Chief Minister was to be changed, a Dalit leader should be named to the post.</p>.G Parameshwara hints he too is in CM race in case of leadership change in Karnataka.<p>Parameshwara told reporters that he was heading to Vijayapura to attend a wedding and that he would return to Belagavi in the afternoon to review the security arrangements for the winter session of the State legislature to be held at the Suvarna Soudha from December 8.</p>.Congress high command likely to summon Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar amid leadership change buzz.<p>He said he would visit the temporary barracks where police personnel deployed for security would be accommodated. "Many organisations have planned to stage protests during the legislature session. We will inspect the security arrangements at the protest venue and measures in place to maintain law and order during the legislature session," he said. </p>