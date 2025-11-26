Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'A lot has been spoken on it': Parameshwara refuses to comment on buzz on Chief Minister's post

Home Minister to review security arrangements for the winter session of State legislature in Belagavi
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 04:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 04:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsParameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us