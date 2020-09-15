Sensex rallies 288 points; Nifty tops 11,500

Sensex rallies 288 points; Nifty tops 11,500

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 15 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 16:51 ist
Representative image.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex surged 288 points on Tuesday, tracking strong buying sentiment in banking counters amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35. The broader NSE Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to 11,521.80.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

Domestic equities traded a positive note through the day tracking firm cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday, exchange data showed.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo slipped in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.49 per cent higher at USD 40.20 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee tumbled 16 paise to close at 73.64 against the US dollar.

