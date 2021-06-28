S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on tech boost

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels shortly after the open on Monday as tech-related growth stocks edged up, while investors awaited data on the health of a US labor market recovery and corporate earnings later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.7 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 34428.1. The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 4284.9, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 57.4 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 14417.811 at the opening bell.
