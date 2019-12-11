Union cabinet nod to Aircraft Amendment Bill

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Aircraft Amendment Bill, that seeks to enhance the maximum fine limit on regulatory and other lapses found in aircraft operations from Rs 10 lakh to Rs one crore.

The Bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

“The Bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs one crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation,” an official statement said.

"The amendments would fulfil the requirements of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)."

Besides, the Amendment Bill will enable the three regulatory bodies in the sector namely Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become “more effective, which will lead to enhancement in the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country”.