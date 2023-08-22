Barclays forecasts April-June quarter India GDP growth at near 8%

Barclays, on Monday, forecast India’s April-June quarter (first quarter of the current fiscal year, or Q1FY24) economic growth at 7.8%. This compares with January-March gross domestic product growth of 6.1%, and April-June FY23 growth of 13.5%.
“Headline growth is expected to accelerate in April-June, rising to a four-quarter high and completing the recovery in high-contact services. Domestic demand remains the key economic driver of activity, while external demand is faltering,” said Rahul Bajoria, managing director & Head of emerging markets Asia (excluding China) economics, Barclays.
The April-June quarter GDP data will officially be released by the National Statistical Office on August 31. The Reserve Bank of India currently projects FY24 GDP growth at 6.5%, and Q1FY24 growth at 6.6%.
“For the full fiscal year, we continue to expect GDP growth at 6.3%, reflecting the impact of tighter monetary conditions, and a deceleration in exports. That should be partly mitigated by greater public spending, both by the union government and the states. We see balanced risks to our GDP projections, for now,” Bajoria said in a report.
“We think robust domestic demand is anchoring economic growth, with strong momentum in areas such as construction, underpinned by government capex,” he said.
Bajoria said that because of current inflationary pressures, the window for rate cuts is closed for now, and the RBI is likely to be on hold for the rest of the fiscal year, with only a strong growth shock likely to stir it into action.
In terms of the sectoral breakdown, Barclays expects services to continue to be the largest contributor to growth, driven by robust activity levels in the financial services, trade, hotels and transport sectors.
“High-frequency indicators for air and rail travel confirm continued to show steady demand in the transport sector, although capacity constraints, along with a catchup to pre-COVID levels of activity mean some moderation in momentum compared to the previous quarter,” he said.