Coal India's contribution to govt exchequer rises 6.4% to Rs 60,140 cr in FY24

State governments are entitled to receive 14 per cent of royalty on the sale price of coal and 30 per cent of the royalty as contribution towards the proposed district mineral foundations (DMFs)-- which is meant to support project-affected people---and two per cent of NMET from dry-fuel produced by the coal companies and also the private sector. In case of captive, commercial mines states are also entitled to receive the revenue share offered by the auction holder in a transparent bidding process.