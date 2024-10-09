Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Elevated rates not impinging growth, points to high growth in recent quarters: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Earlier in the day, the RBI decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row but changed its stance to 'neutral' that may lead to a cut in the forthcoming policies.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 09:27 IST
Business NewsShaktikanta DasEconomyRBIRBI Governor

Follow us on :

Follow Us