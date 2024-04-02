India commanding higher valuations on investors' optimism and trust: Sebi chief Buch

Mumbai: Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said the Indian capital markets are commanding higher valuations because of foreign investors' optimism and trust in the country.

She said at 22.2 in February 2024, the forward price-to-earnings ratio in the large-caps-focused MSCI India index is higher than the average of many similar indices around the world. The same was 8.9 for MSCI China, 21.1 for MSCI US, and 11.8 for MSCI emerging markets, according to a chart shared by her.

"Yes, some people say that we are an expensive market but still why is the investment coming? Because this is a reflection of the optimism and the trust and faith that the world has in India today that we are commanding the kind of multiples in our markets," she said at a CII event on corporate governance here.

Large-cap stocks in the MSCI India index have a weightage of about 88 per cent of the total and thus the index predominantly represents large caps.