Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

India rises as global player in petroleum, gemstone, sugar exports with surging market share in 5 yrs

The other sectors where the share of India's exports has increased during 2018 and 2023 are electrical goods, pneumatic tyres, taps and valves, and semiconductor devices.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyIndian economyExports

Follow us on :

Follow Us