<p>Bengaluru: The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) announced a collaboration on Friday aimed at accelerating the country’s integration into the global semiconductor value chain. The announcement was made in Bengaluru, and through this collaboration, both ICEA and GSA aim to leverage India’s expanding talent base, evolving fab and OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test )infrastructure, and strong policy support to attract global fabless companies and innovators to co-create in the country.</p>.<p>Building on this collaboration, ICEA and GSA will jointly organise the India Semiconductor Leadership Summit in 2026, and the Summit will bring together the global fabless ecosystem, design innovators, and technology leaders to engage directly with India’s emerging fabs and OSAT/ATMP units, showcasing India’s expanding semiconductor manufacturing base and design leadership.</p>.Semiconductor company Graphcore to open AI engineering campus in Bengaluru.<p>Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Government of India has approved an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to build semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystems. Around ten projects with investment commitments of nearly Rs. 1.6 lakh crore, including a fabrication unit, ATMP/OSAT facilities, and compound-semiconductor initiatives, have already been sanctioned.</p>.<p>Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said, “India’s semiconductor journey stands at an inflection point. With the right policy architecture and global partnerships, we are laying the foundation for a self-sustaining and globally competitive ecosystem. Our collaboration with GSA is a strategic step towards positioning India as a vital node in global semiconductor value chains, where design, manufacturing, and innovation converge. This partnership will help translate India’s policy vision into enduring industrial capacity and global leadership.”</p>.<p>Jodi Shelton, CEO, Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), said, “Together, we can empower India’s role in design, manufacturing, and talent, while fostering meaningful global linkages that strengthen resilience and shared growth across the entire value chain.”</p>