Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

ICEA, GSA join hands to strengthen semiconductor ecosystem

Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Government of India has approved an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to build semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystems.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 21:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 21:49 IST
Business Newssemiconductor

Follow us on :

Follow Us