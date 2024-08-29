Moody's raises India's growth forecasts, Fitch affirms rating

Mumbai: Moody's raised India's growth projection for 2024 and 2025 citing signs of improving rural demand, while Fitch affirmed the country's sovereign credit rating, the agencies said in separate releases on Thursday.

Moody's now expects India's economy to expand 7.2 per cent in 2024 from 6.8 per cent previously, while growth for 2025 is pegged at 6.6 per cent versus 6.4 per cent.

"These forecast changes assume strong broad-based growth and we recognise potentially higher forecasts if the cyclical momentum, especially for private consumption, gains more traction," Moody's said.

The agency noted that both industrial and services sectors have demonstrated strong performance, with the services PMI consistently above 60 since the start of the year.

"Household consumption is poised to grow as headline inflation eases toward the RBI's target. Indeed, signs of a revival in rural demand are already emerging, on the back of improving prospects for agricultural output amid above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season," Moody's said.

The agency also said it expects the capex cycle to gain more steam amid rising capacity utilisation, upbeat business sentiment and the government's continued thrust on infrastructure spending.