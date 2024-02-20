RBI article rejects IMF's contention on India's debt-GDP ratio

Mumbai: An article co-authored by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on Tuesday rejected the IMF's contention about the country's general government debt, emphasising that the debt-GDP ratio could be significantly lower than projected.

Empirical findings show that medium-term complementarities between judicious fiscal consolidation and growth outweigh the short-run costs, said the article titled 'The Shape of Growth Compatible Fiscal Consolidation'.

It also said that spending on social and physical infrastructure, climate mitigation, digitalisation and skilling the labour force can yield long-lasting growth dividends.

"Our simulations reveal that the general government debt-GDP ratio swerves below the projected path set out by the IMF in its latest Article IV consultation report for India," the article, published in the Reserve Bank of India's February Bulletin, said.

"With recalibration of government expenditure, the general government debt-GDP ratio is projected to decline to 73.4 per cent by 2030-31, around 5 percentage points lower than the IMF's projected trajectory of 78.2 per cent," the team led by Patra said in the article.