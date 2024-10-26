Home
RBI chief says inflation moderating, but upside risks require vigilance

India's economy is expanding at a solid clip with the balance of growth and inflation 'well-poised,' Das said in an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 01:15 IST

