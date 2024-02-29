Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.59% in January

New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 4.59 per cent in January compared to 4.91 per cent in December 2023 mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

Food inflation stood at 7.66 per cent in January 2024 against 8.18 per cent in December 2023. Food inflation was 5.69 per cent in January 2023 a year ago, a labour ministry statement said.

Retail inflation based on the consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) was 6.16 per cent in January 2023.

The All-India CPI-IW for January 2024 increased by 0.1 point to 138.9 points from 138.8 points in December 2023.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the Housing group contributing 0.48 percentage points to the total change.

At the item level, House rent, Ladies Suiting, Casual wear, Saree Cotton, Woolen Sweater/Pull-over, Plastic/PVC Shoes, Tailoring Charges/Embroidery, Chewing Tobacco, Foreign/Refined Liquor, Pan Masala, etc. are responsible for the rise in the index.