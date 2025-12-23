Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Thiruvananthapuram win an early test of BJP’s urban strategy in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram win an early test of BJP’s urban strategy in Kerala

The Congress-led front secured control of four of Kerala’s six corporations, and the LDF held on to Kozhikode and lost Thiruvananthapuram.
Sreenath Nair
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:22 IST
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BJPThiruvananthapuramOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us