Sebi amends AIF rule; specifies maximum permissible limit for extension of Large Value Funds' tenure

Category I and II AIFs shall "not borrow funds directly or indirectly or engage in any leverage for the purpose of making investments or otherwise, except for borrowing funds to meet temporary funding requirements and day-to-day operational requirements for not more than 30 days, on not more than 4 occasions in a year and not more than 10 per cent of the investable funds and subject to such conditions as may be specified by the Board from time to time".