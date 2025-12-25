<h2>Chitradurga accident | Six bodies retrieved so far; cops say DNA testing to be done for identification</h2>.<p>Six bodies of people who were in the ill-fated bus that collided with 14-wheeler truck have been retrieved from the accident spot near Javangondanahalli in Hiriyur taluk on Thursday morning and brought to a district general hospital in Chitradurga.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/chitradurga-accident-six-bodies-retrieved-so-far-cops-say-dna-testing-to-be-done-for-identification-3842397"><br>Read more </a></p>.<h2>Delivery workers call for strike on December 25, 31, demanding fair pay and better safety equipment<br><br></h2>.<p>Delivery workers of major food delivery and and e-commerce platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart, have organised a nationwide strike on December 25 and 31 to apply pressure on the said companies over what the unions call as worsening working condition in the gig economy. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delivery-workers-call-for-strike-on-december-25-31-demanding-fair-pay-and-better-safety-equipment-3842586"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I have a plan': After 17-year exile, Tarique Rahman invokes Martin Luther King Junior in his Dhaka address<br></h2>.<p>Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting chairperson Tarique Rahman -- who is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia -- returned to Dhaka after 17 years of exile to a rousing welcome.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/i-have-a-plan-after-17-year-exile-tarique-rahman-invokes-martin-luther-king-junior-in-his-dhaka-address-3842569"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unnao rape case: Two women lawyers challenge High Court's suspension of sentence of ex-MLA</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Two women lawyers on Thursday approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's order of December 23, granting bail to former UP MLA Kuldeep Senger in the 2017 Unnao rape case by suspending his sentence of life term, pending his appeal against conviction. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/unnao-rape-case-plea-filed-in-supreme-court-against-suspension-of-kuldeep-sengars-jail-term-3842424"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'DMK allowed lotus to bloom in Tamil Nadu': TVK chief Vijay takes a jab at Stalin govt</h2>.<p>Chennai: TVK’s political adversaries were rattled by the party’s successful meetings, and they were beginning to unmask themselves, actor Vijay claimed in a veiled reference to the DMK.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/vijay-says-dmk-rattled-by-tvks-rallies-claims-party-allowed-lotus-to-bloom-in-tamil-nadu-3842368"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Section within Muhammad Yunus government plotted Osman Hadi's killing to derail elections, says brother</h2>.<p>Dhaka: Bangladesh's slain radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi's brother has alleged that a section within the interim government of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus plotted the killing to derail the upcoming general election.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/section-within-muhammad-yunus-govt-plotted-osman-hadis-killing-to-derail-elections-says-brother-3842579"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepotism that existed in sports before 2014 has ended; now poor can rise to top levels: PM Modi<br><br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said irregularities in team selection and sports that often happened before 2014 came to an end a decade ago, and now children from even the poorest families can rise to the top levels purely through hard work and talent. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/nepotism-that-existed-in-sports-before-2014-has-ended-now-poor-can-rise-to-top-levels-pm-modi-3842421"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>India entered semiconductor industry a bit late, but it will soon start exporting: Home Minister Amit Shah</h2>.<p>Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India made a strong but a bit late entry into the semiconductor industry, adding that the country will soon become self-reliant in the sector and start exporting.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-entered-semiconductor-industry-a-bit-late-but-it-will-soon-start-exporting-home-minister-amit-shah-3842471"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Stranger Things' creators Duffer Brothers break down their latest 80s and pop-culture influences<br></h2>.<p>Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the Netflix hit Stranger Things have never been coy about their many sources of inspiration. Centered on a group of misfit adolescents in the 1980s, the horror-fantasy series had immediate cross-generational appeal, owing in no small part to its nostalgic evocations of 1970s and '80s pop culture.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/stranger-things-creators-duffer-brothers-break-down-their-latest-influences-3842330"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>After OPS, TTV also not willing to accept Palaniswami as CM candidate; duo in talks with Vijay’s TVK</h2>.<p>Chennai: After AMMK’s T T V Dhinakaran, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s camp has also announced that it will not accept AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2026 polls.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/after-ops-ttv-also-not-willing-to-accept-palaniswami-as-cm-candidate-duo-in-talks-with-vijays-tvk-3842622"><br>Read more</a></p>