<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While the political row over the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist aggravated with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referring to a photograph of key accused Unnikrishnan Potti meeting AICC leader Sonia Gandhi, the investigation into the gold heist reached a crucial point as the links of a person involved in antique smuggling came under probe.</p><p>In a bid to counter the criticisms over the arrest of CPI(M) leaders in the gold heist and the criticism against the left-front government over the matter, Vijayan cited widely circulated pictures of the key accused Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti as well as Bellary-based jeweler Gowardhan with Sonia Gandhi. </p><p>Congress MPs Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony could be also seen in those pictures, which were believed to be taken in 2019. </p><p>Vijayan asked the Congress leaders to clarify the links of the gold heist accused with Congress leaders.</p><p>Prakash on Sunday reacted that he knew Potti as he was involved in Sabarimala temple related activities and charity works, but did not know about his fraudulent operations. </p><p>He also said that he did not arrange Potti's meeting with Sonia Gandhi. "Since I was in Delhi at that time, I also happened to be present when Potti met Sonia Gandhi," Prakash said.</p><p>Prakash as well as Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also countered by asking Vijayan to reveal about the conversation between him (Vijayan) and Potti as seen in another widely circulated picture.</p><p>Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the gold heist reportedly quizzed a Tamil Nadu based person suspected to be involved in antique smuggling as a NRI businessman had told the SIT about his suspected involvement in the Sabarimala gold heist. </p><p>As per reports, the person was identified as Balamuruguan of Dindigul, also known as 'Diamond Mani'.</p><p>Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who initially mentioned the suspected involvement of the smuggler, said that a deeper investigation was required into the antique smuggler's involvement in smuggling antiques from various temples in the state.</p>