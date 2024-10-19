States capex growth to moderate to 6.5% in FY25

<p>Bengaluru: After three years of strong growth, capital expenditure of 21 states is expected to moderate in the current financial year (FY), growing by a modest 6.5 per cent to Rs 6.5 lakh crore, according to a report by National Stock Exchange.</p>.<p>This is down from a strong 39.3 per cent growth recorded in FY24 revised estimates (RE).</p>.<p>Based on the analysis of FY25 budgets for 21 states, the report said, "Moderation in capex growth for states on an aggregate basis this year is primarily a consequence of reduced budgeted grants/devolution of taxes from the Centre, and states’ efforts to bring down deficit levels, particularly fiscally strained states."</p>.JSW Steel to acquire Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India for Rs 4,053 crore.<p>Likewise, revenue expenditure is also budgeted to increase by just 8.9 per cent (a four-year low) to Rs 44.2 lakh crore. However, committed expenditure (interest payments and pensions) is budgeted at a steady 10.2 per cent in this fiscal, with its share in overall revenue expenditure rising marginally from 23.7 per cent in FY24RE to 24 per cent in FY25BE (budgeted estimate).</p>.<p>States such as Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have allocated over 35 per cent of their revenue receipts to committed expenditure in FY25.</p>.<p>The capital-to-revenue expenditure ratio, a measure of expenditure quality, is set at 20.7 per cent for this fiscal, down from a seven year high of 21.2 per cent in FY24RE. While Punjab has the lowest ratio at 6.2%, Gujarat is leading with 36.2% in FY25.</p>.<p>According to the report, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, with a capex share of 26.6%, 13.3%, 24.7% and 15.6% respectively in total expenditure, have budgeted the highest increase in capital expenditure.</p>.<p>However, large states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, along with smaller states like Assam, Mizoram, and Himachal Pradesh expect capital expenditure to contract in FY25BE.</p>.<p>On the financial health of 21 states which account for 95% of the country's GDP, the report stated that the average GDP for these states is forecast to grow at 11.2% in FY25BE, down from 11.8% in FY24RE.</p>.<p>Total receipts are expected to rise by a four-year low of 10.2% to Rs 43.4 lakh crore this fiscal against 16.7% in FY24RE, with revenue receipts, which form 99% of total receipts, rising by 10.6%.</p>.<p>"This growth is primarily driven by a 15% rise in states’ own revenues (tax and non-tax) to Rs 25.8 lakh crore, partly offset by lower devolution and grants from the Centre, " the report said.</p>.<p>The overall fiscal deficit of these 21 states is pegged at Rs 10 lakh crore or 3.2% of their GSDP in FY25BE compared to 3.5% in FY24RE, above 3% recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.</p>