Will you be able to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks after new RBI deadline of Oct 7?

The Reserve Bank of India on September 30 extended the special drive to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes from the system by another week, till October 7.

“…it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit/exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes until October 07, 2023,” the central bank said in a statement.

In its statement on Saturday, RBI said the Rs 2,000 notes “shall continue to be legal tender” even beyond October 7, but asked the public to deposit or exchange the notes “without any further delay”.

Earlier, the deadline to deposit/exchange Rs 2,000 notes was September 30, 2023.

What will happen after October 7?

From October 8, the deposit/exchange facilities at bank branches will be stopped, and people will have to get them exchanged at 19 offices of RBI, the statement said, adding that “facility for deposit / exchange of ₹2000 banknotes at the 19 RBI Issue Offices shall be available till further advice.”