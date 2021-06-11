Crypto dealings: ED issues show-cause notice to WazirX

ED issues show-cause notice to WazirX for Rs 2,790-crore crypto transactions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 13:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange WazirX for contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2,790.74 crore.

More to follow...

 

cryptocurrency
Enforcement Directorate

