Elon Musk’s drug use is the latest headache for Tesla’s board

Lawsuit fodder

Tesla’s board took minimal action in the wake of those episodes. It replaced Musk as chairman and named two new independent directors as required by the settlement of fraud charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It could face more litigation over its handling of Musk’s drug use, said Stephen Diamond, who teaches courses on corporate governance at Santa Clara University’s School of Law.

“This will give ammunition to class-action lawyers on behalf of disgruntled shareholders at Tesla, if they can tie evidence of drug use to his actual role as an executive,” Diamond said. “The Tesla board has an obligation to discern what’s going on here.”

While Musk’s drug use has the potential to harm his other enterprises — particularly Space Exploration Technologies Corp, a US government contractor — he derives more of his fortune from Tesla than any other company. His shares and exercisable stock options are worth $97.6 billion, or about 44 per cent of his $219.4 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it!” Musk posted on X, citing Tesla and SpaceX being the world’s most valuable car and space companies. “If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!”