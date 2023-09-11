Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

EU antitrust regulators halt Amazon, iRobot probe, await information

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said it stopped the clock on September 8, with effect from August 29.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 17:04 IST

Follow Us

EU antitrust regulators have delayed their investigation into Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot as they wait for the companies to provide requested information.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said it stopped the clock on Sept. 8, with effect from August 29.

"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the Commission has requested from them."

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly."

The EU competition watchdog's previous deadline for its decision on the deal was December 13. It has warned Amazon that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce the US company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 17:04 IST)
Business NewsAmazonEuropean UnionBrusselsAntitrust

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT