European Commission authorises GSK's HIV prevention drug

Cabotegravir is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 08:05 IST

The European Commission has authorised GSK's HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir long-acting injectable and tablets, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Cabotegravir is recommended in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilogrammes, according to the company.

Sold under brand name Apretude, it is currently approved for use in the United States, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Botswana and Brazil.

(Published 19 September 2023, 08:05 IST)
