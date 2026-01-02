Menu
india karnataka mysuru

Mass chanting of Lalitha Sahasramanama held atop Chamundi Hill to usher in New Year

The participants chanted Lalitha Sahasranama for eleven times in about three hours, to usher in the new calendar year 2026.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 09:08 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 09:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruChamundi Hillschamundi hill

