<p>Mysuru: About 1,500 people participated in mass chanting of Lalitha Sahasranama hosted by Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority atop Chamundi Hill on Friday morning. </p><p>The participants chanted Lalitha Sahasranama for eleven times in about three hours, to usher in the new calendar year 2026. </p><p>Participants from Mysuru and different parts of the State had registered to participate in the event, at Pradhikara office atop Chamundi Hill,. </p><p>They started assembling by 6.30am and chanted the mantras from 8am. </p>