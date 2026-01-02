<p>Shivamogga: The Irrigation Advisory Committee (ICC) meeting held here on Friday decided to release water from Bhadra reservoir to left bank canal from January 3 and right bank canal from January 8.</p><p>Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who is also ICC President, announced this decision at a meeting held at Malavagoppa here.</p><p>"It has been 42 days since water flow to the canals has been stopped. This has caused problems to the areca growers . Therefore, release water to the canals immediately, "appealed Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene President HR Basavarajappa in the meeting.</p><p>Farmer leader Tejaswi Patel appealed to the farmers of Davangere area to release water to the right bank canal from January 10th.</p><p>Farmer leader Raghunath said that areca nut crop has now taken priority over paddy in the left bank canal. Therefore, he requested to remove the 120-day time limit and release water till May 30th and release water immediately.</p><p>Farmers in the tail end of Harapanahalli area urgently need water, and leader Lingaraj requested to release water from January 8th, modernize the canal and ensure that water flows till the last part of the canal. </p>.Zohran Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Delhi', vows to govern 'audaciously'.<p>The network of Bhadra canals is almost dilapidated. A.B. Karibasappa of Shiramgondanahalli demanded that a report be obtained from experts and action be taken to repair them. </p><p>Repair work is underway in Davangere division and Malebennur branch canals, and another 15 days are needed to complete the work. Therefore, Karnataka Irrigation Corporation Executive Engineer N. Ravikumar informed the meeting that it is not possible to release water to the right bank canal urgently.</p><p>Minister Madhu Bangarappa instructed the officials to manage the water properly to release water to the farmers of the tail end region. </p><p>Honnali MLA D G Shantana Gowda lamented that water is being drawn from the canal illegally. Even if God comes, it is difficult to handle this situation.</p><p>Bhadra Command Area Development Authority President Anshumanth, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, Honnali MLA DG Shantanagowda, District Congress President R. Prasannakumar, SP B. Nikhil were present at the meeting.</p>