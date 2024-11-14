Explained | Why is the euro falling and could it hit $1?

Not everyone has a bearish long-term view of the euro. Many banks see parity as possible, but not necessarily probable.

Faster interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) than in the United States would be negative for the euro, but on the positive side that easing could also support the currency longer term by boosting the economic growth outlook. The euro zone economy grew 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous three months, faster than forecast, positive for the euro. The collapse of Germany's government that potentially paves the way for growth-boosting spending under the next one could also be supportive.

"Everyone is gloomy on Europe and we understand the gloominess but we could have some positive surprises," said Edmond de Rothschild CIO Benjamin Melman, adding he does not see a significant euro downturn from here.