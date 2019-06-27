FIEO elects Sharad Kumar Saraf as new president

Exporters body FIEO on Thursday said it has elected Sharad Kumar Saraf as its new president.

Saraf has replaced renowned exporter Ganesh Kumar Gupta, who will hand over the charge to the new president on Friday.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said in a statement that Saraf will work in further pushing the issues of exporters at different forums and boost the country's exports.

He is also chairman and founder of Technocraft Industries (India).

Saraf in his earlier stints at FIEO has served twice as vice-president and four times as regional chairman (west region).

Saraf during his earlier stint as vice-president and regional chairman established Indian Exporters Grievance Forum for addressing exporters' grievances through the legal channel.