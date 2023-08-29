Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

FirstCry founder probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

At least six investors in FirstCry, including private equity firm ChrysCapital Management Co and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s family office, have also received enquiries related to the matter.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 05:18 IST

Follow Us

The tax department is probing an alleged tax evasion by founder of three Indian unicorns — FirstCry.com, Globalbees Brands Ltd and Xpressbees — , according to people familiar with the matter.

The department, which India’s Ministry of Finance runs, has sent notices to founder Supam Maheshwari asking why he didn’t pay more than $50 million in taxes on equity transactions conducted in privately-held FirstCry, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

At least six investors in FirstCry, including private equity firm ChrysCapital Management Co and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s family office, have also received enquiries related to the matter, they said. Maheshwari is in conversations with the tax department to settle the probe, according to the people.

Maheshwari, spokespersons for ChrysCapital, the tax department and Mittal didn’t respond to emails seeking comments about the probe.

FirstCry had turned profitable in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, after years of losses. It is one of the few startups in India seeking to tap the IPO market after being profitable at an operational level, Bloomberg reported earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 August 2023, 05:18 IST)
Income TaxTax evasionBuiness News

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT