Five of top-10 cos add Rs 86,000 crore in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 12:28 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Five of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

The market valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 36,694.59 crore to reach Rs 14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed Rs 32,014.47 crore to stand at Rs 16,39,872.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed Rs 12,781.78 crore to Rs 5,43,225.5 crore.

Besides, HDFC added Rs 2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at Rs 4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of Rs 1,518.04 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by Rs 3,399.6 crore to Rs 8,38,529.6 crore and that of Infosys went down by Rs 5,845.84 crore to Rs 7,17,944.43 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 28,779.7 crore to Rs 5,20,654.76 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by Rs 12,360.59 crore to Rs 4,60,019.1 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation stood at Rs 3,91,416.78 crore, a decline of Rs 961.11 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. 

