Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Top smartphone deals

Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off the new year with the new edition of the Big Saving Days sale campaign in India.

Like all the previous times, the e-commerce company is offering massive discounts on several ranges of products. In this segment, we will be listing some of the best deals on smartphones that are worth checking out.

Premium phones (More than Rs 40,000)

Apple iPhone 12

Flipkart is offering the 128GB storage model for Rs 64,999 against MRP: Rs 70,900 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 49,999 against MRP: Rs 54,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Vivo X70 Pro

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 46,990 against MRP: Rs 51,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Upper mid-range segment (Rs 25,000 to Rs 39,999)

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 28,999 against MRP: Rs 33,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 17,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Oppo Reno6 5G

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 29,990 against MRP: Rs 35,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Poco F3 GT

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 26,999 against MRP: Rs 34,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Realme GT Neo 2

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB model for Rs 31,999 against MRP: Rs 34, 999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 19,450 and opt for no-cost EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Vivo V23 5G

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 29,990 against MRP: Rs 34,990 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 16,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Mid-range segment (Rs 12,001 to Rs 24,999 )

Motorola G40 Fusion

Flipkart is offering the 6GB RAM + 128GB model for Rs 16,499 against MRP: Rs 19,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB model for Rs 20,942against MRP: Rs 22,799 and consumers can opt for EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Flipkart is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB model for Rs 13,999 against MRP: Rs 15,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 13,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Redmi Note 10S

Flipkart is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB model for Rs 69,999 against MRP: Rs 20,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 15,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Realme 8i

Flipkart is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB model for Rs 13,999 against MRP: Rs 15,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 12,900 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Budget segment (Under Rs 12,000)

Samsung Galaxy F12

Flipkart is offering the 4GB RAM+ 128GB model for Rs 10,499 against MRP: Rs 13,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 9,950 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Poco C31

Flipkart is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 8,999 against MRP: Rs 11,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 8,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

Infinix Hot 11s

Flipkart is offering the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 10,499 against MRP: Rs 13,999 and consumers can avail of additional discount via exchange up to Rs 9,450 and opt for the EMI option as well. Also, consumers with ICICI credit or debit card can avail extra 10 per cent off. Flipkart Axis bank credit card users can claim five per cent off.

