Flipkart secures $600mn from Walmart at around 5-10% higher valuation

New Delhi: Flipkart has secured $600 million (Rs 49.8 billion) of funding from US retail giant Walmart at around 5-10 per cent higher valuation, sources aware of the development.

The company confirmed that it has secured $600 million from Walmart.

Sources, who did not wish to be identified, said that the funding has come at a higher valuation in the range of 5-10 per cent without disclosing the actual figures.

Flipkart did not comment on the valuation of the company post fresh fund infusion from its parent firm.

The last disclosed valuation was $37.6 billion or Rs 2.79 lakh crore when it raised $3.6 billion or about Rs 26,800 crore from GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Walmart, DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Tiger Global etc.