France doesn't rule out energy sanctions against Russia

Sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine are hurting its economy and President Vladimir Putin, France's finance minister said

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Mar 20 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 18:06 ist
France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Credit: AFP Photo

Sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine are hurting its economy and President Vladimir Putin, France's finance minister said on Sunday, adding that banning Russian oil and gas imports into the European Union remains an option for Paris.

"They're hurting the Russian state and they're hurting Vladimir Putin," Bruno Le Maire told LCI television in an interview.

Le Maire said: "Should we in the immediate stop buying Russian oil, should a little bit further down the line we stop importing Russian gas? The president has never ruled out these options."

Ukraine
Russia
Business News

