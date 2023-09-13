French gourmet flavourings company Monin to setup India’s manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

France’s leading gourmet flavourings company, Georges Monin SAS will be setting up its first manufacturing facility in India in Hyderabad.
Telangana’s Industries and IT minister, K T Rama Rao on Wednesday laid stone for Monin’s plant that will come up on a 40-acre land in Guntapally village, in Sangareddy District on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
In Phase -1, Monin plan’s is to build a 2,00,000+ sq. ft. build-up area that will house the Monin India Headquarters, the all-inclusive R&D centre and a production unit. This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will primarily cater to the India customer base and the neighbouring South Asia markets.
“We are very glad to have Monin here in Telangana. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, we have made all efforts to make our policies extremely welcoming for investors to come and invest in Telangana. With Monin joining the long list of investors in the state, the food processing ecosystem of Telangana has gone a notch up. I humbly request Monin to make Telangana its hub,” said K T Rama Rao after participating in the ground breaking ceremony.
He assured that the local legislature and the local administration will be fully cooperating with the Monin team. He also requested that Monin provide employment to the local youth.
With this India Headquarters, production and R&D facility in Guntapally, Monin is bringing in an investment of Rs 300+ Crores to the state of Telangana in phase one of the project. The unit will also provide employment to more than 100 persons directly and indirectly in its Phase one plans.
“India, over the last few years, has become a top-priority market and this has propelled us to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in India,” said Georges Monin SAS, President and Chairman, Olivier Monin.
He further added, “India is an important market for Monin not only in terms of its untapped commercial potential, but also because of the thrill of serving a country already brimming with diversity, talent and innovation. This facility will help us in our expansion plans and also to achieve our goal of providing premium beverage solutions to our partners worldwide.”
Monin currently has seven production facilities worldwide - two in France, two in the USA, one in Russia, one in Malaysia and one in China. This state-of-the-art facility in India along with another in Brazil are the new additions in Monin's production lines.
Elaborating on this project Monin India Managing Director, Germain Araud, said, “We are very bullish on India’s prospect for developing our Brand with a very high composition of young population, who are always eager to explore new flavours. One of the key reasons to set-up an R&D and manufacturing base in India is to cater to our Key Customers’ demand more efficiently with tailor-made preparations. Further, local flavours can be first introduced in India before we take them to other Monin entities thereby providing premium beverage solutions to all our partners worldwide.”