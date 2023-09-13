French gourmet flavourings company Monin to setup India’s manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

“We are very glad to have Monin here in Telangana. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, we have made all efforts to make our policies extremely welcoming for investors to come and invest in Telangana. With Monin joining the long list of investors in the state, the food processing ecosystem of Telangana has gone a notch up. I humbly request Monin to make Telangana its hub,” said K T Rama Rao after participating in the ground breaking ceremony.

He assured that the local legislature and the local administration will be fully cooperating with the Monin team. He also requested that Monin provide employment to the local youth.

With this India Headquarters, production and R&D facility in Guntapally, Monin is bringing in an investment of Rs 300+ Crores to the state of Telangana in phase one of the project. The unit will also provide employment to more than 100 persons directly and indirectly in its Phase one plans.