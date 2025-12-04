<p>Bengaluru: India’s data centre infrastructure has to grow to catch up with demand and fulfil the growth at the same time. Though the country produces over 20% of the world’s data, it hosts only 3% of data centre capacity, said Sify CEO — Data Centre and ASSOCHAM National Data Centre Council Co-Chair Sharad Agarwal.</p>.<p>At the 8th ASSOCHAM Smart Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025, on Wednesday, he said the industry body brought together experts, policy-makers, ecosystem leaders and users, to discuss five forces of data centre growth in India — Demand, Infrastructure, Policy/Regulations, Supply-Chain and Talent. “The right mix of the five forces is key to the Viksit Bharat dream,” he added.</p>.Embassy REIT buys Bengaluru office space for Rs 852 crore.<p>Karnataka is not just enabling the next generation of data centres, it is shaping the digital foundations that will power India’s AI-driven future, said ASSOCHAM National Data Centre Council Chair and Yotta Infrastructure Co-founder and CEO Sunil Gupta.</p>.<p>IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state is the place to be for AI, analytics, data centres, cybersecurity, deep tech and everything sustainable and emerging. Its focus is to ensure that data centres are beyond just being compliant. “This means we will have infrastructure that is energy-secure, renewable energy-aligned and water-secure. We will aggressively reduce the carbon footprint and incorporate new technologies, such as liquid-cooling, advanced thermal management, and other next-generation solutions. The roadmap will also focus on skill-ready workforce for data centres,” he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, ASSOCHAM and PwC launched a strategic roadmap positioning Karnataka as India’s leading sustainable and AI-ready data centre hub.</p>.<p>The global digital infrastructure sector is expanding quickly, with data centre capacity expected to exceed 2,300 facilities by 2026, and investments crossing $400 billion by 2030. India is one of the fastest-growing markets, projected to attract $10-12 billion by 2030. Karnataka leads this growth with strong tech talent, progressive policies, and expansion into tier-2 and 3 cities.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Priyank also e-launched NTT’s largest data centre campus at Devanahalli. The 8.5-acre campus delivers 100 MW facility load, with Bengaluru 4A ready for commissioning at 22.4 MW. With a 220-kV dedicated substation, IGBC Platinum rating, renewable integration, and advanced security, the campus strengthens Karnataka’s position as a sustainable, AI-ready digital infrastructure hub, according to a statement.</p>