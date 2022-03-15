Future Retail director Rahul Garg resigns

Future Retail director Rahul Garg resigns

Future Retail, which operates various formats such as Big Bazaar, Koryo, Foodhall and Easyday is part of the 19 Future group companies

Rahul Garg. Credit: LinkedIn

Future Retail Ltd's director Rahul Garg has resigned from the board, a regulatory filing by the debt-ridden company said on Tuesday.

"Rahul Garg, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Board of Directors and other Committees of the Board with effect from 14th March, 2022," said Future group firm.

The company appreciates his valuable contribution and support made during his tenure as Director of the Company, it said.

Future Retail, which operates various formats such as Big Bazaar, Koryo, Foodhall and Easyday is part of the 19 Future group companies, which would be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal is contested by e-commerce major amazon and is under litigation at various forums including Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Singapore International Arbitration Centre. 

