<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A court here on Saturday found former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju guilty of tampering with evidence in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sc-restores-criminal-proceedings-against-ex-kerala-minister-in-1990-evidence-tampering-case-3284087">drug seizure case </a>booked in 1990.</p>.<p>Raju is a serving MLA of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, an LDF member.</p>.<p>The Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate convicted Raju in connection with the seizure of 61.5 grams of hashish from an Australian citizen at Thiruvananthapuram international airport in 1990.</p>.<p>Raju, who was then a junior lawyer, had appeared for the accused in the case.</p><p>While a sessions court had initially convicted the accused, Andre Salvatore Cervelli, he was later acquitted by the Kerala High Court in 1991.</p>.<p>The acquittal was based on the defence argument that the innerwear in which the contraband was allegedly concealed was too small to fit the accused.</p>.<p>A subsequent probe revealed that Raju, along with a court official named Jose, had conspired to tamper with the material evidence kept in the magistrate's court, the prosecution said. </p>