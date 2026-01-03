<p>With only a week to go before the release of Jana Nayagan, anticipation for the actor-turned-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/vijay-starrer-jana-nayagan-trailer-to-drop-on-january-3-3849413">Vijay’s latest project</a> is sky rocketing. However, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the release as the producers express confusion regarding the "cold" behaviour from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite the soaring public excitement, the film is still awaiting its final official clearance from CBFC.</p><p><br>Talking exclusively to Deccan Herald, a source close to the production revealed that the film was screened to CBFC officials several days ago, yet the clearance certificate remains pending.</p><p><br>Despite consistent follow-ups, the team has received no response.<br>Although no specific cuts or mutes were suggested, the makers did some modification in accordance with prior feedback received from the board.<br>While some attribute the hold-up to the recent New Year holiday season, others speculate that the delay is a deliberate attempt to delay the release of Vijay’s final film.</p>.Will Jana Nayagan be Vijay's last film? Can he become CM? Astrologer predicts....<p>The craze for Jana Nayagan is at its peak with trailer all set to drop this evening at 6:45 PM. Thalapathy fans have planned a series of events to celebrate the occasion.</p><p><br>Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju & others. Backed by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions the movie is said to be an action-packed entertainer and is all set to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026.</p>