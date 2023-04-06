Gati opens transshipment hub at Bhiwandi

Gati Ltd, a subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics, on Thursday launched its fourth surface transhipment centre (STC) at Bhiwandi, entering a geography already dotted with warehouses and logistics hubs of most major e-commerce players.

For Gati, Bhiwandi is one of 12 STCs it has planned and expects to open within the next 2 years, after kicking off the process in December 2021. Spread over an area of 1.48 lakh square feet, the facility is equipped with a Grade A warehouse to aid short haul or regional distribution as well as consolidate-sort-dispatch long haul loads for the rest of the country

With superior road network connectivity to Mumbai, Pune and Nashik; strategic proximity to Mumbai international airport and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust; and abundant availability of skilled labour - Bhiwandi has become a preferred destination for logistics and warehousing players in less than a decade’s time. With its latest facility, Gati joins a host of big brands - DHL, Delhivery, Amazon, Flipkart, etc - at the popular logistics hub located 33 km north of Mumbai.

“Bhiwandi has been an undisputed choice for us to set up our super hub thanks to its ability to offer seamless connectivity, congestion-free access to warehouses and convenient inward and outward movements of heavy-duty haulage trucks,” noted Gati Chief Executive Pirojshaw Sarkari on the occasion.

Equipped with 61 docking bays and managing around 200 trucks a day, with an overall throughput capacity of 5,000 tonnes a day, the Bhiwandi transhipment centre is touted to be Gati’s busiest hub after Gurgoan. "The next STC can be expected in Bengaluru or Indore by June 1, 2023,” Sarkari revealed in a conversation with DH.

The logistics and supply chain solutions provider opened STCs in Nagpur and Guwahati in January earlier this year, following the launch of its largest transhipment facility at Farukh Nagar in December 2021.