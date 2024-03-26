General Motors, Ford will reroute Baltimore shipments after bridge collapse

New York: General Motors and Ford Motor will reroute affected shipments on Tuesday after a bridge collapse in the US shuttered the Port of Baltimore, but the companies said the impact will be minimal.

"We expect the situation to have minimal impact to our operations. We are working to re-route any vehicle shipments to other ports," GM said in a statement.

The Port of Baltimore is the busiest US port for car shipments, handling at least 750,000 vehicles in 2023, according to data from the Maryland Port Administration. Motor vehicles and parts accounted for 42 per cent of all Baltimore port imports.