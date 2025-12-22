<p>Mumbai: Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has batted in favour of concentrating on a job rather than putting in long hours at work every week, as suggested by his fellow co-founder N R Narayana Murthy.</p>.<p>"In my mind, more than time, the quality of time matters," Shibulal said in response to Murthy's suggestions for a 70-hour work week.</p>.<p>"'... right now, I'm sitting here and I have to be present. This is it. I cannot be distracted. I cannot be distracted in my cell phone. I cannot be distracted with (any other) thoughts," he said, while speaking at a public event organised by IIMUN here.</p>.Forget 70 or 90 hours, Elon Musk advocates 120-hour workweek citing DOGE.<p>Organisers of the event shared a recording of the conversation on Monday.</p>.<p>Shibulal, who steered the company as its chief executive for three years till 2014, said that ultimately, it is about personal choices and priorities one accords to various aspects from a time management perspective.</p>.<p>He said there is a personal life, a professional life and also a public life, and dividing time between the three is a choice which a person has to exercise.</p>.<p>But whatever a person chooses has to be done with full devotion, he advocated.</p>.72 hours a week schedule? Narayana Murthy sparks debate on working hours again, cites China's 9-9-6 culture.<p>"You have to be 100 per cent there," he said, adding that one has to be "present" in the moment.</p>.<p>It can be noted that Murthy's suggestions had led to a controversy with many disagreeing with his thoughts. Later, the top brass at engineering, procurement and construction major Larsen and Toubro had also suggested a 90-hour work week. </p>