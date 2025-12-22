<p>New Delhi: An FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot after the police received a complaint from the victim, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The complaint was received from Ankit Dewan via email, following which a case has been registered under appropriate sections of law and an investigation has been taken up, the Delhi Police said in a statement.</p>.Man alleges assault by Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport; Airline removes him from official duties.<p>"We have registered an FIR under section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the BNS," the statement read.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that no formal complaint was received in the matter and that they had come to know about the alleged incident only after a social media post surfaced on platform X.</p>.<p>Dewan had alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 an incident he claimed left him bleeding and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the altercation.</p>.<p>According to Dewan, the dispute broke out after he objected to some staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint.</p>.<p>He claimed the pilot abused him verbally before assaulting him physically.</p>.<p>On December 19, Sejwal, an Air India Express pilot off-duty at the time, had an altercation with the passenger, Dewan. The latter had mentioned the incident and posted photos on social media on the same day evening.</p>.<p>Air India Express had earlier said it was aware of the incident involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and that the pilot had been removed from official duties with immediate effect pending an internal investigation.</p>.<p>The police said the matter will now be examined on the basis of the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage. </p>