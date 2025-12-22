Menu
Delhi Police files FIR in assault of flyer by Air India Express pilot incident

The police said the matter will now be examined on the basis of the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 15:51 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 15:51 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceFIRAir India Express

