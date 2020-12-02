Gold rises Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram; silver jumps Rs 1,280

Gold prices rose Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram on Wednesday reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,494 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose Rs 1,280 to Rs 62,496 per kg, from Rs 61,216 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at $1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.80 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices held grounds above $1,800 on Wednesday extending previous gains."