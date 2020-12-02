Gold rises Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram

Gold rises Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram; silver jumps Rs 1,280

Silver also rose Rs 1,280 to Rs 62,496 per kg, from Rs 61,216 per kg in the previous trade

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 02 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 16:39 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Gold prices rose Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram on Wednesday reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,494 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose Rs 1,280 to Rs 62,496 per kg, from Rs 61,216 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at $1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.80 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices held grounds above $1,800 on Wednesday extending previous gains."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 