Homebusiness

Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Google and startups had multiple rounds of discussion with the government, following which the tech giant agreed to restore the delisted apps.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 09:59 IST

New Delhi: Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Google and startups had multiple rounds of discussion with the government on Monday, following which the tech giant agreed to restore the delisted apps.

"We believe Google, and the startup community will be able to arrive at a long-term solution in the coming months," the minister said.

